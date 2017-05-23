Mayor explains annual water quality report

The City of Jennings Water System has released the annual quality report for the 2016 year. The report was included in the most recent billing cycle, and provided water customers with a detailed description of the city water quality.

“We are required by law to send out these annual reports to our city residents informing them of our water quality,” said Jennings Mayor Terry Duhon. “It shows the different things that could potentially be in our water source and how they might get there, as well as what is actually in our water, and to what level. We sample our water up to twice a month at our ten sampling stations throughout the city. Every city does this.”