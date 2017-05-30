Memorial Day Celebration held at Marcus Cain Park

Veterans from Frank Thibodeaux Post 520, the Ladies Auxiliary Unit 520 and family and friends of veterans throughout Jennings braved the rain and showers yesterday afternoon to remember all soldiers who have fallen on Memorial Day at a ceremony held at Marcus Cain Park.

President of the Ladies Auxiliary, Inez Henry, opened the ceremony by speaking about the meaning of Memorial Day, and mentioned that is a sacred day for all men and women who have served in the military.

“It is an honor and privilege to be here with all of you to celebrate this wonderful day,” said Henry. “ This day started as called Decoration Day, which was meant to honor over 1 million servicemen who have fallen in the line of duty. We come here today to honor our ancestors, loved ones, fam