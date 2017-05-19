Memorial service held to honor Police, Fire and EMS heroes

Members of the public and local first responders gathered at the Jennings Conference Center Thursday evening to recognize both past and present heroes in the 2017 Police, Fire and EMS Memorial Service.

Officers from seven departments in Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) and several area leaders were in attendance, including Jennings Police.

The ceremony began with the Pledge of Allegiance led by retired Capt. Steve Taylor, before a welcome prayer by Brother Buddy Howard, pastor at Calvary Baptist Church in Jennings. Guest speaker James Townley, pastor at First Pentecostal Church in Jennings, took to the podium to share his thoughts and appreciation for current emergency personnel, and those who lost their lives during service.