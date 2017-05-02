Milton A. Guidry

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mr. Milton A. Guidry, 101, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, 2017, in Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, with Rev. Jay Alexius officiating.

Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home of Lake Arthur.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 2:30-9 p.m. today, Tuesday, and will continue from 8 a.m. Wednesday until time of service.

A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. today, Tuesday, in the funeral home chapel.

Mr. Guidry died at 10:10 a.m. Sunday, April 30, 2017, in Jennings American Legion Hospital.

Mr. Guidry was a lifelong resident of Lake Arthur and was a retired farmer. He was born March 5, 1916, to Albert Guidry and Emelie Bertrand Guidry. He was the youngest of 11 children. Milton’s siblings were Gladys, Adolphenia, Pauline, Walter, Electa, Addie, Aresta, Beulah, Olden and Lillian. Mr. Guidry was a member of the Jefferson Davis Police Jury from 1960 to 1976. He was on the Board of Directors at American Bank (St. Martin Bank). He was Louisiana Farmer of the Year in 1970 and was a member of the following organizations: Agricultural Soil Conservation Service, Farmers Home Administration, Jefferson Davis Drainage Board and the Louisiana Cattleman’s Association. He was also a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus and Lions Club. He loved to travel and plant his garden.

“Mr. Guidry was an active farmer for over 50 years and drove around his farm when crops were being planted, when the rice was in the growing stage and when the rice is being harvested. He was an avid card player, playing poker with friends at his rice drier office twice a week, and had done so for the last 30 years (for nickels and dimes only). We NEVER made a doctors appointment on Tuesday or Friday. Last year for his 100th birthday, he celebrated with over 500 family and friends from the small town of Lake Arthur and surrounding areas.”

His secret to longevity was simple: Work hard and be honest.

He is survived by his daughter, Nannette (John) Mayes of Kinder; two sons, Woodrow (Barbara) Guidry of Roanoke and Ronnie (Cheryl) Guidry of Lake Arthur; seven grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Emelie Bertrand Guidry; and his wife, Elma Dupont Guidry; along with all his siblings.

Pallbearers will be Paul Jordan Stone, Jameson Stone, Troy Guidry, Chad Guidry, Joseph Buckley and Anthony Fontenot.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in memory of his wife, Elma Guidry.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.