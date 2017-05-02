Naquin named Outstanding ADA

Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) District Attorney Michael Cassidy has announced that his employee, Stacey C. Naquin, received the Louisiana Support Enforcement Association’s Outstanding Assistant District Attorney Award for this year.

She was nominated by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) caseworkers assigned to JDP and their supervisor.

According to a nomination statement, Naquin is described as an individual with exceptional qualities who is an asset to DCFS and the JDP child support program.