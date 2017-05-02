Naquin named Outstanding ADA
Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) District Attorney Michael Cassidy has announced that his employee, Stacey C. Naquin, received the Louisiana Support Enforcement Association’s Outstanding Assistant District Attorney Award for this year.
She was nominated by the Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) caseworkers assigned to JDP and their supervisor.
According to a nomination statement, Naquin is described as an individual with exceptional qualities who is an asset to DCFS and the JDP child support program.For the complete story and more local news, please subscribe to Jennings Daily News by clicking subscribe or by calling 337-824-3011.
Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=42539
Posted by Graphic Designer 2 on May 2 2017. Filed under News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry