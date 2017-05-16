Nearly $30K in cash and hydro discovered with teen

An 18-year-old was arrested Friday after he was found to be in possession of about $25,000 worth of hydroponic marijuana.

Jennings Police Department (JPD) Deputy Chief Danny Semmes said that around 11 p.m. on May 12, the Narcotics Division was conducting surveillance near Hobart Street when a grey Ford Mustang made an unusual stop at a residence.

“The vehicle suddenly stopped, the driver went in, then came right back out,” Semmes explained. “The officers followed the vehicle to a second residence, where the driver did the same thing.”

Investigators continued to follow the vehicle and soon noted it commit a traffic violation. As the vehicle began pulling into 517 Doyle Street, officers activated their emergency lights. The driver, Deontrae John Edwards, 18, of Jennings, immediately got out of his vehicle and approached the officers.

“One investigator walked around to the passenger side of Edwards’ vehicle, and there was a large bag of a green, leafy substance believed to be marijuana in plain view,” Semmes said. “There was also a silver revolver handgun visible.”