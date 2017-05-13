Never again (again)

I’m Just Sayin’ by Sheila Smith

I am once again announcing that I have quit smoking cigarettes — again. To skip the usual mumbo jumbo about health, the expense of a nicotine addiction and yada yada yada, let me just give you a rundown of what this past week has been like:

• Sunday – I smoked my last cigarette at 4:37 p.m. By 5:45 p.m., my mood was souring. As a smoker, I could go several hours without a cigarette if needed. Knowing I would not have one unless I chose failure, my body immediately began protesting.

• Monday – I was ready for my morning routine — a big cup of coffee and two cigarettes. My morning routine was now cut in half. Once I started keeping myself busy, I felt fine. The idea of having a smoke would often pop into my head but I simply pushed it aside.

I was fine until my 23rd hour without nicotine. I was trapped in a waiting room with HGTV on its television. Couples with $2.3 million budgets looking for homes that had “character” and “personality” worked their way under my skin. I was also quite restless.

I melted down. Actually, it was not so much of a meltdown as it was a transformation into molten lava. I returned home and took a nerve pill (prescribed). I was in bed for 6:30 p.m.

• Tuesday – I wondered if today was the day I would finally be escorted from the office in handcuffs. I was okay until I discovered another broken routine — the loss of that one cigarette I usually enjoy on the short drive from my house to the office.

I felt the agitation and loss of control coming on, so I took half of a nerve pill (prescribed) and asked all of my coworkers to avoid speaking to me.

Eventually, people started piling things like suckers and mints on my desk to help me stay distracted. One even dug up an old Tootsie Pop from the back of her van.

That evening, I was at home watching TV and suddenly became unhappy with the plot development of a series. I flung the remote control onto the floor. I now need a new remote.

• Wednesday – I woke up at 3:12 a.m. Insomnia and sleep interruption are side effects of nicotine withdrawal, but I actually wake up a few nights/mornings per week around 3 a.m. Why? I don’t know.

On those early mornings, I usually enjoy coffee and cigarettes until it’s time to dress for work. That morning was very long without cigarettes. Finally, I decided to just dress for work and get the day started. I showed up at work around 6:30 a.m.; the office opens at 8.

Sports Editor Kevin Bruchhaus surprised me with a bag of suckers, gum and individually-wrapped candies.

“Here,” he said cheerily. “Please don’t kill us.”

I took half a nerve pill (prescribed), popped a candy into my mouth and started the day. Everyone survived.

• Thursday – Have you ever seen a starving, feral cat latch onto food? That was me, except I did not want food in my mouth; I wanted cigarette. Tired from several nights of uneven sleep, busy with work and generally crabby under regular circumstances anyway, I really wanted to smoke. I chewed on straws, drank an uncomfortable amount of water, went through a pack of gum and about 12 Jolly Ranchers, and clenched my fists until my fingernails dug into my palms. Obviously no one got hurt, because I am not listed in police report (this week, anyway).

• Friday – I took a whole nerve pill (prescribed) and ate a shameful amount of peanut butter M&Ms.

• Saturday – According to the app I downloaded on my phone, after six days without smoking, I have saved $38.28 and avoided smoking 114 cigarettes. I hear it usually takes several tries before a smoker actually quits forever. Hopefully, this is my forever, because I have quit the smokes and gone back about five or six times in 12 years. My little app reminds me of how far I have come when I get too weak.

Common sense reminds me that I never want to experience withdrawal again once this very long week ends.