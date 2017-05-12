Out of School Bash coming to Founders Park

In celebration of school semesters coming to an end, members of the community are invited to take part in the Out of School Bash at Founders Park.

With a percentage of the proceeds going to the Wyatt’s Wish Foundation, the bash will feature food and drinks, a movie and a variety of activities.

“It will be a fun way for the kids to kick off the start of a great summer,” said event co-organizer Lin Fake. “It’s like a field trip, but you don’t have to return to school after it is over. We will have plenty of games and food for the kids, and the movie we are featuring is quite popular amongst the young ones. I encourage all students and parents to come out and make lifelong memories with us all while serving a great cause.”