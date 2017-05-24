Parish libraries announce summer programs

The month of June will feature a series of Jeff Davis Parish Library activities through the “Build a Better World” summer program.

Registration begins June 1 at individual library branches and is required for participants to earn a certificate of completion at the end of the program. However, youth do not need to register in order to participate.

The Jennings programs will be held in the band room at Jennings Elementary School, located at 620 Florence Street, at 10 a.m. on the following dates: June 6 – Louisiana Mermaid; June 13 – Zumba with Courtney Prudhomme; June 20 – Native American flutist and storyteller Peter Villegas; and June 27 – Magical Fun and Friends Show.