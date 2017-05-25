Patrick Olten Boudoin

Patrick Olten Boudoin passed away at a local hospital surrounded by his boys on May 23, 2017.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Raymond, at 1 p.m. Friday, May 26, 2017, with Father Bill Miller, Monsignor Ronnie Groth and Father Roland Vaughn officiating.

Visitation will be held at Johnson Funeral Home on Lake Street in Lake Charles from 4-9 p.m. today, Thursday, May 25, and will resume Friday morning at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until noon.

A Rosary in French will be at 6 p.m. today, Thursday, followed by a Cursillo Rosary, then a Chaplet of Divine Mercy.

Burial will follow at Hathaway-Raymond Community Cemetery.

At only 17 years old Mr. Boudoin served in Okinawa in the U.S. Navy with the See Bees. After getting out of the military, he worked as a heavy equipment operator for Goss Construction, Homer White Construction, Greathouse Construction and various other companies. He also served as a Louisiana State Trooper. Pat was very proud of his coonass roots. His family remembers him as an accomplished dancer. Pat also liked to cook, hunt and fish. He loved his family and especially his grandchildren.

He is survived by his boys, Robert Nelson, Gil Boudoin, Wade Boudoin, Lolo Boudoin and Brandon Boudoin; his fiancee’, Kathleen Compton; 17 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and the mother of his children, Minnie Boudoin.

Pat was preceded in death by his parents, Pierre and Eda Boudoin; his brother, Lee Boudoin; his sister, Loula Miller and a six-month-old baby sister, Vernie.

