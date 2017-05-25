Relay Gives Back planned for June 2

As a thank-you to the people of Jeff Davis Parish for their unwavering support of the annual Relay for Life fundraiser for the past 20 years, a special Relay Gives Back family event will be held next Friday at the Louisiana Oil and Gas park in Jennings.

The free event will include fun jumps, a water slide, a washer-board contest, face-painting, sack races and more, all at no cost to the public. There will also be the opportunity to earn prizes, and a DJ will be providing musical entertainment.

