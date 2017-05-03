Retired colonel defends town against alderman, activist

WELSH – An attorney and retired colonel here defended the town and its clerk against recent negative publicity, while chastising an alderman and an individual who identifies herself as a government accountability activist.

Retired US Army Col. Bernie McLaughlin, who practices law in Welsh and is a volunteer reserve police officer, addressed a packed city hall during Tuesday’s board of aldermen meeting. The first item he discussed involved Theresa Richard, who described herself as a government accountability activist to Jennings Daily News.