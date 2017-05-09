Road closures, flooding continue
As rising water continues to cause road closures, the Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) Police Jury reminds motorists to be cautious regarding flooded roadways.
JDP Road Administrator Randy Ringuet said workers have been busy assessing and checking water levels on the most flooded roads in rural areas of the parish.
"We currently have over 51 roads closed," he said. "We did open up two more by Monday afternoon, but as the water drains from the northern portion of the parish to the southern portion, some of those road closures might change around Jennings, Welsh or Lake Arthur."
