Running the stress away

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

About a month ago, I began running again. I know, I don’t look like a runner. This body was definitely built for comfort, not speed. Believe it or not, I really do run; slowly, painfully and with lots of walking, but I run.

It all started about three years ago when I attended an exercise boot camp in an effort to begin a healthier living lifestyle. From that moment, for the first time in my life, I began to care about what I stuffed into my face and how it made me feel. If I was going to invest all this hard work, I figured I should fully commit to the effort; otherwise, I was just wasting my precious blood, sweat and tears – lots and lots of tears.

After getting my four-decade old body into the best shape it had ever been, I began to get a little too wrapped up in life and put my physical health on the back burner for well over a year. Thus, the beginning of my downward spiral that put the pounds back on, along with the onset of adult asthma, making it difficult to even slightly exert myself. A few times, I tried to get back into my fitness regime, but I just couldn’t fit a consistent routine into my busy schedule. I kept getting sidetracked and giving up.

In mid-April, I had an “ah-ha!” moment that pretty much gave me the push I needed to reconnect with my motivation and get my behind moving again. I dug out my trusty workout clothes and took off running, literally. I call running my therapy, because when you’re focused on pushing past the pain, building endurance and trying to breath, you don’t have much energy left to be anxious about problems, worries or things you just need to put in God’s hands.

When I didn’t die during my first journey back on the track, I figured I’d just keep moving, and move I did. In just a little over four weeks, I’ve dropped approximately 18 pounds and so far, one clothing size. I managed to rebuild my resistance and endurance and have noticed a significant improvement in my asthma symptoms. I felt my muscles wake up, as if to say, “Yes! We’ve done this before!”

The following day, they spoke to me again, but this time they cried in protest, “Oh yes…we have done this before.”

More than five weeks later, I’m still slow, but I’m still running. I monitor my progress a little at a time and find that even though it’s not always fun, it does make me feel better. Not just physically, but emotionally. Running helps to drown out all those excess noises in my head and wasted anxiety in my heart, and helps me just listen to the sound of my own heartbeat and my feet on the pavement. I may not be the fastest, the most graceful or even the best dressed out there, but I know every step I take is a step in the right direction for better mind, body and spirit.

Welcome to my little world.