Runoff set for Coushatta Tribal Chairman seat

ELTON – The Sovereign Nation of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana held Tribal government elections on Saturday, May 27, resulting in a runoff for the position of Tribal Chairman between David Sickey and incumbent, Lovelin Poncho, and the election of two council members, Jonathan Cernek and Loretta Williams.

Sickey and Poncho will face each other in a run-off election set for this Saturday, June 3. Jonathan Cernek will be serving in his second term as a Tribal Council Member and Loretta Williams in her first.

Voting in the run-off election will take place from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Coushatta Multi-Purpose Building (Gym), located at 1976 CC Bel Road in Elton. Voting is open to all officially registered voting members of the Coushatta Tribe of Louisiana. Absentee voting is now underway through Friday, June 2, from 8 a.m. to noon and 1-5 p.m. daily at the Coushatta Tribal Election Committee Office at 2001 CC Bel Road. For any questions about the election, please contact the Coushatta Tribal Election Committee at (337) 584-1401 or (337) 584-1435.