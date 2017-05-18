Scratching the football itch

Spring Football has come and gone for most high schools and colleges, and although it gives most football fans a small scratch for that gridiron itch, it can also make coaches cringe every time a collision occurs.

For most in high school it’s a chance to see young guys have the chance to step into a position they may just becoming acclimated to on the varsity level, or a way for returning veterans to sharpen their skills and work on conditioning heading into the grueling summer workouts.

For some schools, it serves as a chance to find replacements for standout players that have moved on and allows football followers to put their eyes on the next budding superstars.

Some coaches control the amount of contact in spring drills due to the possibility of injuries, however it’s one of those necessary risks when trying to see what next year’s squads are shaping up to be.

Spring football in college serves more of a different role, with some schools implementing new offensive or defensive philosophies with various coaching changes taking place.

In Baton Rouge for instance, new full-time head coach Ed Orgeron used the time to allow new offensive coordinator Matt Canada to install portions of his new offensive scheme into the Tiger program. In the college game, it also allows early enrollees and returning players the chance to fight for open jobs or compete for spots in rotations. With schemes and terminology being far more advanced on the collegiate level, this time in the spring serves as good teaching time for coaches to prepare players for August practice.

All in all, it may not be playing under the Friday night lights during the fall, but for football enthusiasts, players and coaches, it at least allows them to shake some rust off and get ready for the treacherous grind that awaits two months from now.