Share summer events with the community

With summer break on its way, area children will be looking for ways to pass their free time. Jennings Daily News (JDN) knows that each summer, local libraries, volunteer groups, clubs, schools and other organizations host many free or low-cost activities local youth can enjoy.

We encourage those hosting activities open to the community to share event news with the JDN so we can keep the public apprised via the JDN Community Calendar. Community Calendar is a free service that allows non-profit, public events to be publicized as space allows. This is also how many local youth, senior citizens and families learn about educational or community-oriented events available to them. Sharing the word with the public is easy. Simply email a brief description of the event to classifieds@jenningsdailynews.net, bring information to our office at 238 N. Market Street in Jennings or fax information to us at 824-3019.

Meanwhile, Jeff Davis Parish always has plenty to offer event when nothing is written on the calendar. There are several places to choose from for fishing, swimming, boating, canoeing, hunting, or simply enjoying the sites. Spend time at the Lake Arthur Beach; visit Lorrain Bridge or the Lacassine Wildlife Refuge; fish, play or simply hang out at the many parks in Jennings and Welsh; or visit the Gator Chateau at the Louisiana Oil and Gas Park.

And remember, if you snap a few pictures while you are out enjoying those places or area activities this summer, share your events with fellow JDN readers by emailing images to editor@jenningsdailynews.net or mailing them to 238 North Market Street, Jennings, LA, 70546.