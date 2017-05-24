Shari Baier Parker

Funeral services for Mrs. Shari Baier Parker, 76, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 25, 2017, at Miguez Funeral Home, with Pastor Josh Belt officiating.

Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery.

Funeral home visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until time of services on Thursday.

Mrs. Parker was born in New Orleans on Feb. 12, 1941, and lived in Jennings most of her life. A 1959 graduate of Jennings High School, she was an all-state basketball and tennis player. She attended three years of college at McNeese State University, where she majored in education. She was a bank teller, legal secretary and Jennings City Court Clerk for many years. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Jennings before moving to Alabama.

She is survived by two daughters, Mrs. Richard (Suzanne Parker) Doucet of Jennings and Mrs. John (Sandra Parker) Adams of Fairhope, Ala.; seven grandchildren, Katherine Doucet of Huntington, West Virginia, Megan Doucet of Houston, Rachel, Jarrett, and Jack Doucet, all of Jennings, and Jordan and Allison Adams of Fairhope; as well as cousins in Orange, Texas, and Natchitoches Parish.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. William George (Bertha “Kiffee”) Baier.

Pallbearers will be Richard Doucet, John Adams, Jarrett Doucet, Jack Doucet, Kenneth Prejean and Kirk Trahan.

