Simply Outstanding: Guidry claims 3 state titles at Class B meet

BATON ROUGE – For four years, Hathaway High School athlete Trenton Guidry has had his fair share of big moments on the basketball court, the golf course and the track. But he saved what will be remembered as arguably his best performance for last as he took home Class B state titles in the 110-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles and the long jump. On top of his three championships, Guidry was also tabbed with the prestigious honor of being named the Class B Outstanding Athlete for the state meet.

“This is just so amazing to finish up this way, it’s almost indescribable,” said Guidry. “My entire high school year in athletics has just been a blessing. Playing with my teammates in basketball and making a run at state, playing in the golf state tournament and now this. It’s simply awesome. Even though we didn’t place in the 4×400 relay, it was still an honor to run with my teammates and have them there with me.”