Sister Mary Elizabeth Myers

Dominican Sister of Peace Sister Mary Elizabeth Myers died at Mohun Health Care Center in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday, May 6, 2017.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church on Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at 10 a.m.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church beginning at 9 a.m. and continuing until the time of her Mass.

Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Her body was received at the Columbus Motherhouse on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, at 3 p.m. A Vigil of Remembrance Service was held at 4:45 p.m., with the wake continuing until 7 p.m. The funeral liturgy was held at the Columbus Motherhouse at 9 a.m. Wednesday, May 10, 2017.

She was born in 1935 in Jennings and in 1954 entered the congregation of the Eucharistic Missionaries of St. Dominic, now the Dominican Sisters of Peace.

She was a LPN and had training in the Culinary Arts. All her years of ministry were served in Louisiana. In her later years, she was a Congregational Volunteer at the Oxford, Mich., Motherhouse.

She is survived by her brothers, Luke Myers, Jr. (Barbara) of Lake Arthur, Andrew Myers (Brenda) of Jennings and Charles Myers (Linda) of Jennings; her sisters, Margaret Mallet of Wilson, Marcelite Sonnier (Aubrey) of Jennings and Martha Jane Louivere (Donald) of Welsh; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Luke and Mamie Kinney Myers; her brother, James Myers; and a sister, Marie Le Blanc.

Memorial gifts in Sr. Mary Elizabeth’s memory may be sent to the Dominican Sisters of Peace, Office of Mission Advancement, 2320 Airport Dr. Columbus, OH 43219 or submitted securely at oppeace.org

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.