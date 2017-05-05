So long, high school baseball and softball

With spring high school baseball and softball seasons over in Jeff Davis Parish, it was refreshing to see all six squads make the playoffs, and even firsts occurring in there as well.

For the Lake Arthur Lady Tigers’ softball team, not only did they make their firstever playoff appearance in the history of the school, but they shocked a Mamou squad in the first round that had defeated them twice already in the regular season. Softball had never had much glory in the town, but the 2017 Lady Tigers have gotten the ball rolling and should continue to keep the momentum building into the 2018 season with a number of starters returning.

The Welsh High baseball team also recorded a record-setting playoff win by notching their first postseason victory since 1958. Coach Rusty Williams led the Hounds to a 15-win season before losing to Rosepine in the regional round, but Welsh is stockpiled with talent again for 2018.

The Jennings and Lake Arthur baseball teams suffered through tough seasons, but found a way to get in the playoffs and fight in every contest played. Both schools return a wealth of young talent and should be primed to find their way back into the postseason.

The Jennings softball team dealt injuries in a tough campaign, but saved their best softball for the end of the year when they toppled district champion Westlake and Iowa in back-to-back contests. The Lady Dogs played valiantly against higher seeded Erath in the postseason, and will be tough again in 2018. Welsh softball made huge strides by more than doubling their win total from the previous two seasons, and coach Aaron Trahan’s club will only continue to improve in the years to come.

Thank you to all the coaches and students for a wonderful spring season.