Stamp Out Hunger to aid community

An estimated one in six Americans do not have enough food to eat. This Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) aims to address that problem by once again hosting its Stamp Out Hunger food drive.

On May 13, locals are asked to set a bag or box filled with non-perishable food items near their mail receptacle by 9 a.m. A United State Postal Service (USPS) worker will then pick up the items while running their regular routes.

“All of the food that is donated within Jeff Davis Parish stays in the parish,” noted USPS letter carrier and Welsh resident Charles Drake. “We greatly appreciate the support this community has showed Stamp Out Hunger in previous years, and we hope people continue to give this year.”