Stanley ‘Carol’ Chapman

It is with great sadness and heavy hearts that his family announce the passing of Stanley “Carol” Chapman, 79, of Jennings, who died May 24, 2017, at his home surrounded by family after a brief illness.

Funeral Services for Stanley “Carol” Chapman will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home in Jennings today, Sunday, May 28, 2017, at 6:30 p.m., with Father Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3:30-8:30 p.m. today, Sunday, May 28, 2017. At the family’s request the visitation will resume on Monday, May 29, 2017 from 8 a.m., with a rosary recited at 10 a.m. by Deacon Mike Tramel. Graveside services at Calvary Mausoleum will follow the Rosary.

He was a loving husband of 58 years to Barbara Miller Chapman.

Carol was born in Kinder to the late Lindsey and Florence Chapman on July 8, 1937. He worked as an iron worker and was a member of Ironworkers Local 678. He owned and operated Magnolia Construction Co. After retiring, he was employed by Jennings Hospital as their Expansion Project Coordinator.

He was a jack of all trades, spending his time building something new, fixing something broken or refinishing something old. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking and telling stories of his many adventures growing up. When he said he had no more stories to tell, we told him to start all over again. His greatest joy was his family. In their retirement years, he and Barbara traveled all over the country, Barbara navigating him to every farm stand along the way. They loved spending summers in Connecticut with their grandchildren and winters in Arizona. He was a good man who managed to see the good in everyone he met. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Carol is survived by his three loving children, Debra (Mark) Leaverton of Meriden, Conn., Sandra Smith of Humboldt, Kan., and Michael Chapman of Baton Rouge; four brothers, Clyde Chapman (Margie) of Iowa, John “JB” Chapman of Hemphill, Texas, Lynn Chapman of Hemphill, Texas, and Terry (Robin) Chapman of Singer; three sisters, Marjorie Montaney of Maple Valley, Wash., Martha Granger of Sulphur and Deanie (Elroy) Sittig of Fenton; and his four adored grandchildren, Allison Smith, and Ryan, Lindsey and Rachel Leaverton. He also leaves behind his nieces, nephews and many beloved friends to cherish his memory.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his wife, Barbara.

To extend online condolences, please visit www.matthewsandsonfuneralhome.net.