Students’ art on display at ZAM

The Art in Education Student Art Exhibition will be featured through May 31 at Zigler Art Museum (ZAM) in Jennings.

ZAM has partnered with the Jeff Davis Arts Council to put on the month-long display of artwork created by local high school, middle school and elementary students. Art teachers in Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) will bring their students’ work to ZAM to create a variety of multi-media such as canvas painting, drawing and artwork done with tiles, foil and more. The work is on display from 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. In addition, an opening reception will be held at no cost on Thursday, May 11, welcoming all parents, children and friends to gather in celebration of the talented youngsters’ works.

“We are expecting around 180 people to come out for the reception,” said ZAM Director Celia Black. “We want everybody to come out and see the wonderful things that these kids are doing, while having a great time with family and friends.”