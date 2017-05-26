Summer Reading Program set at Lowry Library

LOWRY – Learn, grow, connect and create at the Cameron Parish Lowry Library during the National Summer Reading Program from June 1 – July 31.

The Lowry Library will be offering a large variety of programs, craft activities, contests and prizes free for people in the following age categories: toddlers age 0-5, children age 6-10, teens age 11-17 (18 if a high school student), and adults age 18 and up.