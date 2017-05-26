Summer Reading Program set at Lowry Library

LOWRY – Learn, grow, connect and create at the Cameron Parish Lowry Library during the  National Summer Reading Program from June 1 – July 31.

The Lowry Library will be offering a large variety of programs, craft activities, contests and prizes free for people in the following age categories: toddlers age 0-5, children age 6-10, teens age 11-17 (18 if a high school student), and adults age 18 and up.

Short URL: http://www.jenningsdailynews.net/?p=42896

Posted by on May 26 2017. Filed under Uncategorized. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. You can leave a response or trackback to this entry

Recent Entries

Search Archive

Search by Date

or

Search by Category

or

Search Site

 

© 2017 Jenning Daily News | PO Box 910 | 238 Market Street | Jennings, LA 70546 | 337.824.3011 | Log in