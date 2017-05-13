Thanks, Mom

What’s so special about Mother’s Day?

It honors some of the strongest, most selfless women we are privileged to know. Almost every mother is overworked and underpaid. In addition, very few mothers receive the recognition they deserve.

To every mom who has ever had to put a Band-aid on a knee, pack a school lunch, supervise a slumber party, wash a sink full of dirty dishes, read a bedtime story five times in a row (every night) or sing a lullaby, you absolutely deserve recognition for your love and selflessness.

To the moms who help their children write those book reports, study for that history exam, construct the volcano-erupting science project or call out those nightly spelling words, you are the ultimate employee of the year.

To all the moms out there who can manage a business, volunteer in the community, put in 12 hours at the office, clean the clothes, prepare the homemade dinner and still have the energy to bathe the family dog (twice in an hour) at the end of the day, we hope today you are reminded that you are Superwoman.

The endless rides to baseball, basketball, track, karate and dancing practices have not gone unnoticed.

All those hours you have spent carting around screaming kids in the middle of a grocery store have not gone unrecognized.

Let’s just say that an endless thanks goes out to every woman who has entered the most demanding profession of all – motherhood.