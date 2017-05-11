The slob mob carries on

The Way I See It by Don West

First, an apology: Last week, I denigrated some of our past presidents, and also the one in office at this time.

Sometimes when I criticize politicians, I tend to lump all into one basket, but it was never my intention to place President Jimmy Carter into a basket filled with the other “slobs.” As far as I know, Mr. Carter was a true Southern gentleman, faithful to his wife, family and the office of President.

He happened to get caught up in the category because he was non-productive in office. It was not my intention to berate his character, as he does not deserve that. I believe he is morally and ethically head-and-shoulders above the rest of the bunch that I included. My sincere apology to Mr. and Mrs. Carter, and my avid readers, including Charlie. Thanks for pointing out my missteps, and never hesitate to do so. It keeps me on my 71-year-old toes, and that ballet gets tougher each week.

Now, back to the bag of slobs: Mr. “I smoked marijuana but I didn’t inhale” and “I did not have sexual relations with that woman” has been the leader of the pack for some time, but there is a possibility that he could be replaced. Each successor in the presidential office seems to find new — better? — ways to bring shame, dishonesty and immorality to the Oval Office.

I still am not convinced that our past president, by having his college records sealed, has not perpetrated upon the American public some shameful and/or dishonest deed that would have removed all chance of him serving in the White House. What could have been so dark in those college years that the public was barred for at least eight years, if not forever, from knowing the truth? Supposedly, Richard Nixon had nothing to hide until it all became public and he resigned from office.

A similar tone of shadiness seems to be lurking in the halls of the White House now, and just those murmurings from Trump’s past nauseate me. The rudeness and pompous attitude that he has shown in some scenarios convinces me that I am glad I’m not kin to him. My father was no saint, nor am I, but my Southern upbringing certainly taught me better manners than this latest enlistee in the “slob mob”. Money does not allow or grant immunity to anyone to disrespect and denigrate his fellow man, and his wife and children should demand more respect than he has shown.

Clean it up, Mr. President. Your status does not impress me, and your behavior should have earned you a trip to the woodshed.