Useful tool or nuisance?

The fidget spinner craze has spun out of control.

What was initially marketed as a tool for individuals who struggle with fidgeting or concentration issues is now the toy every kid just has to have.

As of 2011, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention estimated there are 6.4 million children between the ages of four and 17 that had been diagnosed with ADHD. This does not include the millions of adults who live with the condition as well.

Because so many children struggle with ADHD, a lot of parents are searching for help and become vulnerable to false marketing, according to clinical psychologist and Duke University professor Scott Kollins, who talked with National Public Radio about fidget spinners recently.

While spinners and fidget cubes are marketed as tools to help people focus and control symptoms of PTSD, ADHD and more, Kollins said there is no evidence to support this claim.

“If their description says specifically that this can help for ADHD, they’re basically making false claims because these have not been evaluated in proper research,” he said. “It’s important for parents and teachers who work with kids who have ADHD to know that there are very well-studied and documented treatments that work, and that they’re out there, so there’s not really quick and easy fixes like buying a toy.”

If fidget devices have actually aided some students with documented conditions, their peers’ sudden obsession with the items have made the tools problematic. Fidget spinners were first marketed as plain, quiet devices. Now the items come with flashing lights and glitter or iridescent paint. Give one to each student in a classroom, and it looks like dozens of mini disco-inspired spaceships are preparing for orbit.

What might have started as a useful tool for some is now a nuisance.