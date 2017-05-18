Veterans Home acquires herb, fruit garden

Southwest Louisiana Veterans Home residents have a project to enjoy during the summer months.

In an effort to promote the recently introduced Growing Healthy Initiative, volunteers and members of the LSU AgCenter in Jennings have planted various herbs and trees at the veterans facility.

The Growing Healthy Initiative was developed in 2011 and is a broad-based initiative to inspire healthy lifestyle choices through the creation of on-site gardens and environmental education.

According to Nutrition Educator at Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) LSU AgCenter Sharnet Nixon, the goal is to branch out to all areas in JDP and preach healthier lifestyles through eating and growing healthy food.

