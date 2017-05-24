Wasting money in Sportsman’s Paradise

Are hunting supplies and outdoor toys more important than putting a dent, however small, in the state’s debt? The majority of the Ways and Means Committee seems to think so.

That panel voted 11-4 Monday to keep the purchase of off-road vehicles, airboats, pirogues, animal feed and more tax-free during an annual September sales tax holiday.

The proposal would have kept firearms, ammunition and archery supplies tax-free during that weekend but no longer apply to other items. The change was expected to save the state about $400,000 in the new budget year and $1.3 million each year thereafter.

Keep in mind that lawmakers only recently reached a deal to save TOPS for another year because funds in this state are running dry. Elected officials are hoping to hike the state’s tax on fuel by 17 cents, supposedly to provide funding to address poor roadways. If money is desperately needed, why blow off a potential $1.3 million per year? It’s a drop in the bucket when one considers the billions Louisiana handles. Still, when enough drops fall into the pail, the numbers add up.

Louisiana does offer two other very sensible tax holidays every year: One for hurricane preparedness and one for back-to-school shopping. Since hurricane prep and back-to-school prep are both essential and expensive, such tax holiday weekends are needed and greatly benefit this state and local economies.

A tax-free holiday for hunting supplies is certainly not a necessity.