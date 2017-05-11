We are proud of you, graduates

Area high school graduation ceremonies begin tonight. It seems like only yesterday, the biggest challenges facing our graduating seniors were completing their ABC’s, counting to 10 and writing their names.

Fast forward 14 years, and these children are now young adults who are scheduling college courses; packing up to move into their own homes; applying for jobs at industrial facilities and offshore companies; preparing for basic training with a branch of the Armed Forces; eyeing a career as a first responder; or simply taking one day at a time until they decide what the next step should be in their lives.

It’s an exciting yet intimidating time for these individuals and, hopefully, the best is yet to come for them. If the attitude most of these students have displayed in their daily lives is an indication, they will do well in this world and make decisions that not only better themselves, but those around them, too.

Believe it or not, Jennings Daily News has watched these young people grow. We were there on the first day of pre-k when they shuffled into the classroom, wide-eyed, wondering and holding onto an adult’s hand. We were there for the Christmas plays, Harvey Rabbit shows and art activities. We typed each of their names and published the same in countless editions for achievements such as honor roll, DARE graduation, social studies and science fair wins and 4-H honors. We watched them transition from Lil’ Dribblers and rec teams to JV and varsity athletes. Now, we will watch as they officially complete their high school careers.

For our local students graduating from the high schools of Bethel Christian, Elton, Hathaway, Iota, Jennings, Lacassine, Lake Arthur, Midland, Notre Dame and Welsh, we congratulate you on the hard work you put in to earn your diplomas, and we wish you well in the next phase of your life. The world is yours for the taking, so choose wisely, work hard and enjoy every moment.