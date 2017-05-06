We understand the disappointment

May is a month filled with programs at area schools, including end-of-year awards, athletic and honor banquets and senior award days, just to name a few. It’s an exciting time of year when students of all ages are recognized for the achievements they have made during the academic year.

While Jennings Daily News (JDN) enjoys spotlighting the skills and talents exhibited by students in our coverage area, unfortunately, there is simply not enough manpower to attend every program and banquet while also tending to daily happenings. This newspaper does make a point to cover high school graduations at every Jeff Davis high school. Still, people are often disappointed when we do not attend senior award days or other events that honor academic achievements.

Parents and educators are reminded that even if JDN is unable to attend an event, that does not mean student achievements cannot be published in this newspaper for locals to enjoy. Schools are always welcomed to email a list of awards given and student recipients to editor@jenningsdailynews.net, whether the ceremony takes place at the end of the year or every six weeks. That list will be published as soon as space allows.

This newspaper understands that it can be disappointing when a certain school event is not attended by a reporter. However, as a small newspaper with only four reporters, we often have to make tough choices on how to utilize our time. Whether or not we are there to see students accept their awards, we commend the hard work that local students have put into their studies this year. We know these youth and their loved ones have much to be proud of.