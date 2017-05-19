Welsh citizens share town concerns

WELSH – Residents here gathered at the local community center Thursday night to share concerns that they would like to see elected officials address.

The meeting was originally planned to discuss current efforts to have Alderman Colby Perry recalled. According to Jim Wright, the recall committee chairman, as committee members reached out to residents, people began sharing many of the issues they felt the town has neglected.

“This is the reason why we need a functioning government,” Wright told attendees. “We need to find out the wants and needs of our community. If we do things as a community, we’re much more powerful than if we try to do things as individuals.”