Welsh community holds Memorial Day Ceremony

WELSH – The community here held their annual Memorial Day Ceremony honoring the deceased heroes who fought for the freedom of every American.

The ceremony began at 2 p.m. at the Welsh Community Center and brought in veterans, family and friends, guest speakers and town officials.

Event organizer and historian Paul Marcantel of Welsh American Legion Post 283 addressed attendants and reminded them of the sacrifices of those who served the U.S. and have gone to their eternal rest.

“May this ceremony today deepen our reverence to the memory of our departed family, friends and comrades in arms,” he began before members of American Legion Post 283 Color Guard posted the colors.

The opening invocation prayer was delivered by Rev. Pat Deshotel of First Baptist Church of Welsh, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance by Lt. Col. Retired Army Clarence Prudhomme of Welsh VFW Post 9046.

Members of the Our Lady of Seven Dolors Catholic Church Choir then performed “My Country Tis of Thee.”

The guest speaker for the program was Vietnam Veteran and US Army Combat Medic Mallory “Doc” Lessard of Roanoke. His message was about addressing the gtrue meaning of Memorial Day.

“The story of America’s quest for freedom is inscribed on her history in the blood of her patriots,” began Lessard. “The dead soldier’s silent sighs sings our National Anthem. Since the American Revolution, there have been 1,319,943 patriotic souls who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.”