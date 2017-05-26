Welsh Farmers Market underway

WELSH – The seasonal farmers market kicked off here this week, offering an array of homegrown produce and homemade goods.

Organizer Charles Drake said any person who grows, cooks or creates their own products is eligible to sell at the market.

“This is a great opportunity for our local small farmers, backyard gardeners and artists to be able to promote their goods right here in the town of Welsh,” he said. “The market gives locals the chance to buy fresh, local items at very good prices.”