Welsh High graduates Class of 2017

WELSH – Family, friends and community here gathered at Welsh High School’s (WHS) Greyhound Stadium Wednesday night for the 2016-2017 graduation ceremony.

The class song was “Little Wonders” by Rob Thomas, the class flower was the white rose with red tips and the class colors were red, black, white and silver. Their motto was, “It’s the oldest story in the world. One day you’re 17 and planning for someday. And then quietly and without you ever really noticing, someday is today. And that someday is yesterday. And this is your life,” by Nathan Scott.

Valedictorians included Macala Broussard, Abigail Hebert, Kaitlyn Iguess, Lauren LeDoux, Kennedy McNabb, Trenton Soileau and Peyton Stanford. Class salutatorian was Ragan Hill.

The processional was followed by the Pledge of Allegiance led by Clare Cormier. The National Anthem was then performed by the WHS Band. Salutatorian Ragan Hill led the invocation before the seven 2016-2017 graduating valedictorians addressed the audience.