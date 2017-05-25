What’s on your mind?

Jennings Daily News would like to know what’s on your mind.

Though this newspaper’s reporters cover the basics in our communities – council meetings, crime reports, festivals and events, and the like – we know there are more events taking place in our communities that you, the reader, would like to see covered.

It is true that we may not be able to publish every story referred to us or even attend every organized event in the parish. However, we do try, and we do want to bring the stories you would like to read to life.

We would also like to know your opinions on the issues we report or happenings within the parish, which is why we offer a “Letters to the Editor” space in most of our Sunday editions.

The guidelines for writing a Letter to the Editor are simple. All letters must be signed and include the writer’s address and telephone number for verification. Letters should address community or national issues and events, not personal vendettas against individuals or businesses (though sharing opinions as a voter regarding an elected official are permitted, if those opinions do not express a threat or inappropriate language). Furthermore, JDN reserves the right to edit and/or deny publication of any letter, though this only happens if guidelines are ignored.

Every person in this community has the opportunity to share their views as long as they adhere to the guidelines. But you can only share your opinion with us if you actually take the time to write then mail, fax or email a letter. It’s true, you might not see your letter published for a week or two due to space. We do, however, want to give every person the chance to share.

You can also send a letter or email with a story idea you might have.

Email Letters to the Editor or or newsworthy items to editor@jenningsdailynews.net; mail them to 238 North Market Street, Jennings, LA, 70546; or fax them to (337) 824-3019.

No matter the issue, we do want to hear from you.