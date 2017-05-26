Wilder Joseph Breaux

Funeral services for Mr. Wilder Joseph Breaux, 90, of Gretna will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11 a.m. in Miguez Funeral Home chapel in Lake Arthur, with Rev. Jay Alexius officiating. Visitation for Mr. Breaux will begin Saturday, May 27, 2017, at 9:30 a.m until the time of his service.

Burial will follow in Andrus Cove Cemetery with full military honors.

Mr. Breaux passed away Monday, May 15, 2017, at Ochsner Medical Center in Gretna.

Mr. Breaux was born in Lake Arthur on May 12, 1927, the son of Alphonse and Estellia Landry Breaux. He was career military and served in the United States Army, United States Air Force and the United States Marines.

He enjoyed goose hunting and guiding, dancing and traveling to many different festivals.

Mr. Breaux is survived by his wife, Dolores Boudreaux Breaux; two daughters, Aleida Mae Morton of New Iberia and Diana Kay Balsamo of New York; one stepdaughter, Stephanie (Larry) Banquer; two sons, Alphonse (Shannon) Breaux of Youngsville and Wilder (Susie) “Yogi” Breaux of New Iberia; two sisters, Adele (Jimmy) Thibodeaux and Della (Rodney) Roche; one brother, Harry (Pat) Breaux; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Preceding Mr. Breaux in death were his parents, Alphonse and Estellia Breaux; two sons, Dennis and David Breaux; two sisters, Hazel Duncan and Beatrice Fontenot; and one brother, Richard Breaux.

