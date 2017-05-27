Wilma Trahan Miller

Funeral services for Mrs. Wilma Trahan Miller will be held Monday, May 29, 2017, in Jennings First Church of Christ at 11 a.m., with Bro. Jack Harris officiating.

Visitation will be held today, Sunday, May 28, 2017, from 4-9 p.m. and will resume Monday morning at the church from 8 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home.

Mrs. Miller was called to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at her residence in Jennings surrounded by her family.

Mrs. Miller had lived in the Jennings community for 65 years, having moved here from Crowley. She was retired from Sears after being employed for over 30 years. She was a faithful member of her church and her faith was very important to her. She will be remembered by many for her acts of generosity, kindness, humility and selfless love.

She enjoyed sewing, cooking, and baking. These excellent skills were enjoyed by her family and friends at many occasions. Her favorite activity was anything that involved spoiling her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Miller leaves behind to cherish her beloved husband of 64 years, Reive Miller; a daughter, Cynthia Gray and her husband Lonnie of Jennings; one son, Wendell Miller and his wife Megan of Jennings; two sisters, Lillie Notestine of Jennings and Lydia Kebodeaux of Crowley; one brother, Ernest Trahan, Jr. of Crowley; five grandchildren, Heather Reed Hanks and her husband, Dylan, Kelli Reed Stevens and her husband Cord, Erin Miller, Courtney Miller Leger and her husband Mark, and Margaux Miller; five great-grandchildren, Reece Miller, Hallie Leger, Samuel Cloud, Thomas Leger and Deacon Hanks; and a host of nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Susie Ewing Trahan; a son, Todd Dwayne Miller; two sisters, Dorothy Simon and Lucille Murphy; and six brothers, John Trahan, William Trahan, Steven Trahan, Leonard Trahan, Lenis Trahan and Ray Trahan.

Carrying Mrs. Miller to her final resting place will be Cleveland Simon, Jr., Donavon Trahan, Keith Doucet, Dylan Hanks, Mark Leger and Cord Stevens.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.