Woman makes false rape claim against officer

FENTON – Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested a woman who threatened to make false rape allegations against an officer here.

The woman threatened to file a false rape report against a police officer who resides in Fenton in an effort to persuade him to give her a ride home. When sheriff’s detectives arrived and spoke with the woman, identified as Maria Richard Joseph, 29, of 705 McArthur in Ville Platte, she admitted that she was trying to get home after receiving $120 for having sex with a male subject. Joseph also admitted to making up a false rape claim towards the police officer.