Works of Art: Students showcase talents at ZAM exhibit, reception

Art students from all areas of Jeff Davis Parish (JDP) got to proudly display their artwork for family and friends on Thursday evening at the Zigler Art Museum (ZAM). As part of a collaborative effort between ZAM and the Jeff Davis Arts Council (JDAC), the month-long Art in Education Exhibit has had the students’ projects on display for spectators since the beginning of May and a special reception on Thursday invited the public to partake in additional celebrations.