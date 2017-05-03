WPD account deemed legal

WELSH – Through conversations with the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s (LLA) office, officials here have determined that a bank account utilized for police equipment and maintenance purchases is legally and ethically operated.

Since March, questions existed as to the legality of that Welsh Police Department (WPD) account. It is funded by fine revenue generated through the police department’s Traffic Enforcement Detail (TED) program. Revenue is first deposited into the town’s general fund, under the agreement that the town retain’s 40 percent of TED monies. 

