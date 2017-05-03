Yes, let’s move forward

Anyone who follows Welsh news is aware of the uproar that has plagued the town for the past month, so let’s not rehash the details. If last night’s contentious yet informative meeting was an indication, some will hopefully leave baseless accusations and petty tactics behind in order to tackle relevant issues and achieve new goals.

There is no denying that what has taken place recently could have easily been avoided, or at least handled professionally. While every person should ask questions and share concerns in an effort to ensure a town’s good name, there are better ways to find answers and come to agreements than waiting until reporters are on the scene.

However the situation began, questions have been answered. Now it is time to get down to business which, as Mayor Carolyn Louviere pointed out, the town has not been able to do because of ongoing accusations and infighting. Welsh has several positive projects in the works and is in good financial condition. The town has the opportunity to grow and become an even more important part of Jeff Davis Parish. The people of Welsh depend on their elected officials to lead the town into the future. This can only be achieved if each official makes the effort to work with others.