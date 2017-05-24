Yolanda Fontenot

It’s with great sadness and heavy hearts that the family of Yolanda Fontenot announces her passing from this life on Tuesday, May 23, 2017, at the age of 92.

Funeral services will be held at Matthews and Son Funeral Home Chapel in Jennings on Thursday, May 25, 2017, at 2 p.m., with Father Susil Fernando officiating.

A gathering of family and friends will be held at the funeral home in Jennings on Thursday, May 25, from 10 a.m. until the time of her service at 2 p.m., with a rosary recited at 1:30 p.m.

Yolanda will be laid to rest in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Iota.

Yolanda was born in Egan to Paul Prejean, Sr. and Louricia Hebert Prejean on Friday, June 27, 1924. She was a homemaker who dedicated her life to the care of her family. Her greatest joys in life were her kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and great great-grandkids, singing French music and planting flowers. Yolanda was a kind a gentle person who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Yolanda is survived by her three sons, Randal Paul (Barbara) Fontenot of Egan, Daniel Ray Fontenot of Jennings and Timothy John Fontenot of Jennings; her two daughters, Lauris Gail (Larry) Gotte of Iota and Glenda Joy Robinson of Jennings; her three sisters, Barbara Ice of Mo., Laura Prudomme of Egan and Terrel LeDoux of Crowley; her 11 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and three great great-grandchildren.

Yolanda was preceded in death by her parents, Paul and Louricia Hebert Prejean, Sr.; her beloved husband, Leo Fontenot; her son, Ronnie Lee Fontenot; her daughter, Charlotte Faye Miller; her two brothers, Edward Prejean, Paul Prejean, Jr.; and her four sisters, Eula Mae Quibodeaux, Lois Thibodeaux, Hazel Blanchard and Norma LaCombe.

