You can’t hide an ugly heart

In My Own Little World by Aubrey Broussard

As a single woman and single mother, I’ve never felt like my status made me a helpless victim. You learn survival skills early in the game.

However, the fact of the matter is, no matter how independent, prepared or capable we are, we still deal with limitations. During those times when I’ve needed assistance with a problem, I’ve never encountered blatant disregard for that struggle, until recently. The situation was not dire, and help was nearby, but I still witnessed a few casual observers do something quite uncommon in a small Southern community — completely ignore not only one woman in distress, but two and a baby.

One of my single-mom friends and I spent a Saturday afternoon babysitting the four-month-old of our mutual friends. Our girls’ afternoon included lunch at a favorite restaurant. As we prepared to leave, we secured our little precious cargo into her car seat, then my friend attempted to start her car.

We heard the distinct click as her key turned in the ignition, signifying a dead battery. While we assessed the situation and pushed aside our internal panic, we began devising a recovery plan ­­— but not before a large group of people, including several strong, healthy men exited the restaurant door directly in front of the car.

With the hood of her car open, my friend pulled her jumper cables from the trunk and I comforted the now-squirming baby who was quickly becoming uncomfortably warm in the sun.

Although we already had help on the way, and my friend knew exactly what to do, we immediately noticed that not a single person from this group of people bothered to ask if we were OK or required any assistance. Instead, we were met with obvious indifference. One by one, they continued to walk past us, mere feet from our stranded vehicle, making every effort to avoid eye contact and, quite frankly, pretend we weren’t there.

The infant began to make her discomfort well known. As my friend’s teenage son drove up to the scene, the group of individuals continued to stand idly by, ignoring our situation.

My friend and her son got her car started and she returned her jumper cables to her trunk. As fury welled up inside of me, the presumed matriarch of the group made a pitiful attempt to identify with my friend after she had taken care of the situation.

“Yeah, we’ve all been there before,” the woman said.

“Well, it would have been nice if one of your men here would have at least offered to help us,” my friend replied as she slammed her trunk closed. “But we got it now. Thanks.”

There are many times when I’ve encountered someone in need and was not able to provide useful assistance. Regardless of my personal limitations, that never stopped me from making an effort to at least try, especially when in such close proximity to someone in obvious distress. Sometimes, just offering a little support is enough to reveal the true goodness in one’s heart, just as much as ignoring someone in need can reveal truth, too.