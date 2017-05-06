Yvonne Rogers Clay

A Mass of Christian burial for Mrs. Yvonne Rogers Clay, 87, will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 9, 2017, in Our Lady Help of Christians Catholic Church, with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery under the direction of Miguez Funeral Home. Funeral home visitation will be held from 5-9 p.m. Monday and will continue from 8 a.m. Tuesday until the time of service. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Monday in the funeral home chapel. Mrs. Clay died at 10 p.m. Friday, May 5, 2017, at Grand Cove Nursing Home in Lake Charles.

She was a lifelong resident of Jennings but moved to Lake Charles in 2008 to be near her daughter. She was a graduate of Jennings High School Class of 1946 and Vincents Business School of Lake Charles. She was a legal secretary and clerk in the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office. She was a member of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Lake Charles. She loved to read, watch movies, get on Facebook, do water aerobics and be a part of the rosary group.

Survivors include five daughters, Frances White and husband Darrell of Baton Rouge, Bethel Breaux and husband Ronny of Lake Charles, Julie Ingalls of Cincinnati, Ohio, Monique Brewster and husband Joseph of Jacksonville, Fla., and Rochelle Sittig and husband Ricky of Kingwood, Texas,; two sons, Douglas Boudreaux and wife Debbie of Lake Charles and Matthew Boudreaux of New Orleans; 25 grandchildren; and 43 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lester and Frances “Tant” Green Rogers; her husband, Melvin Paul Clay; her first husband and father of her children, Elward J. Boudreaux; one son, Timothy Boudreaux; one son-in-law, Richard Ingalls; and her brother, Jim Rogers.

Pallbeares will be her grandsons.

