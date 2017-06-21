A lesson in Native American culture
As part of the Jeff Davis Parish Summer Reading Program “Build a Better World,” along with the Summer Feeding Program, youth learned about Native American music, storytelling, regalia (clothing) and dances. The program opened with traditional bamboo flute music performed by Peter Villegas, a descendent of the Yaqui Apache tribe and Native American storyteller and musician. His music and stories were followed by traditional Native American dances, as members of the Deridder Four Winds Cherokee Tribe of Louisiana explained the significance Native American regalia and what each piece represented. Each member performed a different dance including a mothers dance, grass dance, mans dance and healing dance.
