AgCenter experts offer hurricane preparedness tips

BATON ROUGE — Hurricane season started June 1, and while Louisiana doesn’t often see storms this early in the season, it is important to be prepared before a storm strikes.

The LSU AgCenter has experts and resources to get Louisiana residents ready for the next storm.

AgCenter housing specialist Claudette Reichel said hurricane prep projects start with the letter s.

“Think shingles, soffits, seals, shutters and surroundings,” Reichel said.

Homeowners looking to replace a roof have hurricane-hardy options. But if a replacement isn’t in the plans, Reichel said, homeowners can strengthen existing shingles with roofing cement.