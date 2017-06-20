Agnes Myrtle Vincent Cain

LAKE ARTHUR – Funeral services for Mrs. Agnes Myrtle vincent cain, 80, will be

held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, July 21, 2017, at Miguez Funeral Home, with Rev. Charles McMillin officiating.

Visitation will be held from 3- 9 p.m. today, Tuesday, and will continue from 8 a.m. Wednesday until time of services. A rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. in the funeral home chapel.

Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery.

Mrs. Cain died at 2 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2017, at her residence.

Mrs. Cain was a 62-year resident of Lake Arthur, following her graduation of Gueydan High School. She was a member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church.

Survivors include three daughters, Darlene (Raymond) Price of Gueydan, Mary Gail (Terry) Boudreaux of Lake Arthur and Phyllis Theresa (Patrick) Oliver of Lake Arthur; one son, Matthew Joseph Cain of Gueydan; five sisters, Mary Winona Broussard of Lacassine, Zora (Wilfred) Woods of Gueydan, Marian Hargrave of Gueydan and Barbara (Douglas) LeMaire of Scott; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and one great great-grandchild..

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jon P. Vincent of Gueydan and Elia Istre Vincent of Mermentau; her husband, Warren James Cain Sr. of Lake Arthur; one daughter, Cheryl M. Cain Boudreaux of Lake Arthur; one son, Warren J. Cain Jr. of Lake Arthur; one granddaughter, Misty Michelle Boudreaux of Lake Arthur; and one great-granddaughter, Deliliah Pettifield of Lake Charles.

Pallbearers will be Ray Rhodes, Jon Oliver, Marcus Pettifield, Jeff Yates, Blye Daniels and Caleb Sinegal. Honorary pallbearers will be Christopher Rhodes, Justin Oliver and Keagan Yates.

Words of comfort may be expressed to the family at www.miguezfuneralhome.com.