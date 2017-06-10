Alderman addresses derogatory postcards

Dear Editor,

Most recently, postcards were distributed referring to me and Alderman Andrea King as both “terrorists”. In addition, derogatory references, such as “Despicable Me Perry” and “Golliwog King” were used to describe us.

Personally, having someone send out media which described me in derogatory terms is frustrating. Although, I acknowledge that insults are the last resort of insecure people with crumbling positions. As a public figure, I must be resilient to insults.

I will, however, add that in regard to the insults directed to Andrea King, I believe that the culprits tremendously overreached. After researching “golliwog”, it is my understanding that the term is a racial epithet. To merge any political decision or decisions made while in public office along with race is completely inequitable. I reflect on a quote by Franklin D. Roosevelt, in which he says, “Whoever seeks to set one race against another seeks to enslave all races.”

The Board of Aldermen in the Town of Welsh is undeniably diverse. In one way or another, Andrea King, an African-American female, and I, a 23-year-old white male, are both minorities among older white males. I believe that diversity should be embraced. Diversity should be our strength.

I, along with Andrea King, should be able to express our opinions freely without being impeded by intimidation as we serve as members of the Board of Alderman in a democratic society. The fact that we may be objective and opinionated regarding issues should be taken into consideration. Diversity,

objective, and/or opinionated does not make me or Andrea King a terrorist.

The solution to the current debacle in the Town of Welsh is inclusion and embracing the unique skill sets that each Alderman individually provides to the Board of Aldermen. The solution is not to remove elected officials from office in an attempt to redesign the Board of Aldermen.

Lastly, I am very fortunate to serve with Andrea King. She has provided me with valuable knowledge. I believe she exudes one of the most beautiful qualities of life — friendship.

Jacob Colby Perry

Alderman, Town of Welsh